Tragedy in Nagla Khaiband: Teen Romance Ends in Poison Pact

A 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead from suspected poisoning in a vacant house in Nagla Khaiband village. Police believe they were in a romantic relationship. Despite the girl's family arranging her marriage, it appears they chose to die together. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farukhabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were discovered deceased in a vacant village house in Nagla Khaiband on Sunday. The police suspect that the pair, identified as Varsha and Sunny Pal, were involved in an illicit romance and may have taken their lives by consuming poison.

According to police reports, Sunny's body was found outside the room while Varsha's was inside, with a bottle of poison located in her bag. The duo had reportedly been missing since Friday. Villagers indicated that the two were having an affair, despite Varsha's family's recent efforts to marry her off, with some wedding rituals already performed on November 19.

Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi confirmed that preliminary evidence suggests the pair consumed poison. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. The community is left reeling from the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

