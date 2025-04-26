Historic Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Peace
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump met at the Vatican, discussing crucial topics like achieving peace in Ukraine's war with Russia. Zelenskiy highlighted the potential for this meeting to become historic should their discussions lead to a peaceful resolution and lasting security.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican, Saturday. They deliberated on ending Ukraine's protracted conflict with Russia peacefully.
Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of topics such as protecting Ukrainian lives and achieving a complete, unconditional ceasefire to establish lasting peace. This dialogue, he noted, could be historic if it results in tangible outcomes.
Expressing optimism, Zelenskiy described the meeting as symbolic. He conveyed his gratitude towards Trump, acknowledging the possibility of achieving joint success in securing peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
