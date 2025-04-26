Historic Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Peace

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican, Saturday. They deliberated on ending Ukraine's protracted conflict with Russia peacefully.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of topics such as protecting Ukrainian lives and achieving a complete, unconditional ceasefire to establish lasting peace. This dialogue, he noted, could be historic if it results in tangible outcomes.

Expressing optimism, Zelenskiy described the meeting as symbolic. He conveyed his gratitude towards Trump, acknowledging the possibility of achieving joint success in securing peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)