North Korean Troops Allegedly Support Russia in Ukraine Conflict

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of Russia, announced that North Korean soldiers participated in combat missions against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. He praised their professionalism, fortitude, courage, and heroism while collaborating with Russian troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:02 IST
  • Ukraine

Valery Gerasimov, Russia's Chief of the General Staff, has made a startling revelation about the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

According to Gerasimov, these troops were engaged in missions alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, facing off against advancing Ukrainian units.

He commended the North Korean soldiers for exhibiting exceptional professionalism and bravery throughout the course of their military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

