Left Menu

Patriotism as the Core Shield Against Pahalgam-Type Incidents

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that patriotism and nationalism are crucial in combating incidents like the Pahalgam attack. He assured that these incidents wouldn't break India's spirit and highlighted ongoing efforts to eliminate internal threats. India responded with diplomatic measures against Pakistan following the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:01 IST
Patriotism as the Core Shield Against Pahalgam-Type Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed the importance of patriotism as a unifying force for all 140 crore Indians in the face of incidents like the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He suggested that such tragedies test but will not defeat India's spirit.

During a press briefing, Goyal expressed confidence that India's determination and global status would overcome the provocations of troubling forces. He assured that the nation's resilience would guarantee the continuation of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage and robust tourism in Kashmir.

In response to questions about Pakistani nationals overstaying visas in India, Goyal underscored the government's position for them to leave, reiterating that the country will not tolerate illegal stays. India has already initiated diplomatic actions, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, as a response to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025