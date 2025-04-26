Patriotism as the Core Shield Against Pahalgam-Type Incidents

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed the importance of patriotism as a unifying force for all 140 crore Indians in the face of incidents like the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He suggested that such tragedies test but will not defeat India's spirit.

During a press briefing, Goyal expressed confidence that India's determination and global status would overcome the provocations of troubling forces. He assured that the nation's resilience would guarantee the continuation of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage and robust tourism in Kashmir.

In response to questions about Pakistani nationals overstaying visas in India, Goyal underscored the government's position for them to leave, reiterating that the country will not tolerate illegal stays. India has already initiated diplomatic actions, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, as a response to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)