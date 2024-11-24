Left Menu

Adani Group Bribery Allegations: US SEC's Diplomatic Hurdle

The US SEC faces diplomatic challenges in serving a summons on Adani Group's Gautam Adani and his nephew for alleged $265 million bribes. Adani denies the charges, which relate to securing solar energy deals. Established protocols necessitate diplomatic channels for any legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:05 IST
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is grappling with diplomatic challenges to serve a summons on Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar over alleged bribes amounting to $265 million. The SEC's accusations involve securing lucrative solar power contracts through bribery.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the SEC must adhere to established international protocols when dealing with foreign nationals, routing the request through the Indian Embassy in the US. The 1965 Hague Convention and the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between India and the US dictate the procedures for such legal matters.

Despite filing the legal docket in a New York court, the summons is yet to be served to the Adanis. In response, the Adani Group has denied all accusations, asserting adherence to high governance standards. This case highlights international legal complexities in addressing corporate misconduct allegations.

