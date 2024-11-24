Vigilance Urged Against Religious Conversions in Youth Convention
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the ABVP National Convention, highlighted issues of covert religious conversions. He urged youth vigilance, citing past incidents linked to Batla House. Emphasizing technology's dual role, he encouraged its use for public welfare and cautioned against misuse by negative forces.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed concerns over secretive religious conversions during the 70th National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Gorakhpur. He emphasized the need for vigilance among the youth to curb anti-national activities.
The Chief Minister recounted a 2019 incident involving the arrest of individuals plotting harm with ties to a religious preacher from Batla House in Delhi. The investigation uncovered a large-scale conversion racket targeting deaf-and-mute children, spreading from Delhi to cities like Gurugram and Kanpur.
Adityanath further highlighted the necessity for youth to utilize technology for societal benefit, warning against its potential misuse. He stressed the importance of unity, knowledge, and moral integrity and praised the efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to uplift differently-abled individuals.
