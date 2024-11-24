Left Menu

Ceasefire Reached in Pakistan's Sectarian Conflict: A Glimpse of Hope

Following a deadly attack in Kurram district where 42 Shiite Muslims were killed, Shiite and Sunni tribes in Pakistan's northwest have agreed to a temporary cease-fire. The agreement comes after government-led negotiations and includes terms for exchanging prisoners, amid ongoing tensions in a region prone to sectarian violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move towards peace, Shiite and Sunni Muslim tribes in Pakistan's northwest have reached a cease-fire agreement, according to a government announcement on Sunday. The region had been gripped by violence after a deadly ambush on a Shiite convoy claimed 42 lives.

The tragic attack last Thursday in Kurram district led to retaliatory violence, exacerbating tensions and resulting in further loss of life across both communities. Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, government representatives, led by Muhammad Ali Saif, engaged in dialogue with tribal elders from both groups.

The resulting seven-day ceasefire agreement includes an exchange of prisoners and the return of deceased bodies. The ceasefire is a temporary relief in a region marked by longstanding sectarian tensions, often aggravated by land disputes. As of now, no group has taken responsibility for last week's attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

