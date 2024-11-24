Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Seemapuri Police Station, Prompt Response Averts Tragedy

A fire broke out at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi, prompting the deployment of seven fire tenders. The blaze, which originated in the 'malkhana' area, was swiftly contained, and no injuries were reported. The incident highlights the need for effective emergency response in critical situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi on Sunday night, necessitating a swift response from emergency services. According to officials, seven fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze.

The fire reportedly started in the 'malkhana', an area where seized items from investigations are stored, at approximately 8:42 pm. Prompt action ensured no injuries occurred during the incident.

By 9:40 pm, the fire was successfully extinguished, marking an effective response from the Delhi Fire Services. The incident underscores the critical importance of rapid intervention in emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

