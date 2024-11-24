Blaze Erupts at Seemapuri Police Station, Prompt Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi on Sunday night, necessitating a swift response from emergency services. According to officials, seven fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze.

The fire reportedly started in the 'malkhana', an area where seized items from investigations are stored, at approximately 8:42 pm. Prompt action ensured no injuries occurred during the incident.

By 9:40 pm, the fire was successfully extinguished, marking an effective response from the Delhi Fire Services. The incident underscores the critical importance of rapid intervention in emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)