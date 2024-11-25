Left Menu

Opposition Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Shake Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned as opposition parties, led by Congress, demanded discussions on the US indictment of Gautam Adani and others for alleged bribery. Despite 13 notices under rule 267, the chairman refused a debate, leading to a temporary halt. Adani group denies the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:52 IST
Opposition Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Shake Rajya Sabha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha faced brief adjournment as opposition factions, spearheaded by the Congress, sought to spotlight allegations against Adani Group's founder over accusations of bribery for solar power contracts in a US court.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed 13 proposal notices under rule 267, including seven specifically targeting the discussion on Adani's alleged $265 million bribery case. Despite this, the opposition persisted, leading to a 15-minute adjournment.

The debate highlights included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning Prime Minister Modi's support for Adani, stressing how the scandal taints India's global image. Nonetheless, the Adani Group refuted the accusations, branding them as unsubstantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024