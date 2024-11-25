Opposition Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Shake Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned as opposition parties, led by Congress, demanded discussions on the US indictment of Gautam Adani and others for alleged bribery. Despite 13 notices under rule 267, the chairman refused a debate, leading to a temporary halt. Adani group denies the accusations.
The Rajya Sabha faced brief adjournment as opposition factions, spearheaded by the Congress, sought to spotlight allegations against Adani Group's founder over accusations of bribery for solar power contracts in a US court.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed 13 proposal notices under rule 267, including seven specifically targeting the discussion on Adani's alleged $265 million bribery case. Despite this, the opposition persisted, leading to a 15-minute adjournment.
The debate highlights included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning Prime Minister Modi's support for Adani, stressing how the scandal taints India's global image. Nonetheless, the Adani Group refuted the accusations, branding them as unsubstantiated.
