Ukraine's Air Force Shows Resilience Amid Russian Drone Attacks

In a significant development, Ukraine's air force has reported successfully shooting down 71 out of 145 drones launched by Russia over a period starting from Sunday evening. This announcement marks a continued effort in the ongoing conflict to neutralize airborne threats.

Despite these successes, the air force admitted that it had lost track of an equal number, 71 drones, citing complications likely arising from active electronic warfare operations. The situation underlines the complexity of modern aerial warfare, where technology plays a crucial role in both offense and defense.

In a particular case, they noted that one drone was observed making its way towards Belarus, posing further strategic considerations for Ukraine's military strategy and regional stability.

