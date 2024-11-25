Justice in Focus: The Pelicot Rape Trial Verdict Approaches

The high-profile rape trial in Avignon, France, enters its final phase as prosecutors begin presenting their verdict recommendations for 51 men accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot. The southern city courtroom has been the setting for this dramatic legal proceeding, spanning nearly three months.

Focus is particularly intense on Dominique Pelicot, now 72, who admitted to drugging his wife, Gisèle Pelicot, to facilitate not only his own sexual assaults but also to allow strangers to do the same. Having been married for nearly half a century, the depths of betrayal revealed during the trial left observers in shock.

Prosecutor Laure Chabaud has called for the maximum sentence for aggravated rape against Dominique Pelicot, emphasizing the severity of the crimes. As the court prepares to make its decision, the gravity of the requested 20-year prison sentence underscores the harrowing nature of the case. Verdicts are anticipated by December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)