Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Advocating Ceasefire and Connectivity

India calls for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia, supports a two-state solution, and condemns terrorism and civilian casualties. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized this at the MED Mediterranean Dialogue, advocating dialogue over conflict, while stressing the importance of India's connectivity with the Mediterranean region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:17 IST
India's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Advocating Ceasefire and Connectivity
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

India has advocated for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia and supports a long-term two-state solution, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned terrorism and civilian casualties in military operations. Speaking at the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, Jaishankar emphasized that large-scale civilian casualties are unacceptable, and international humanitarian law must be upheld.

Jaishankar highlighted India's proactive diplomacy, revealing regular communication with Israel and Iran to advocate restraint and open lines of communication. He also noted India's involvement in peacekeeping in Lebanon as part of the UNIFIL and its naval deployment in the Gulf of Aden to protect shipping routes. On the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he warned of its destabilizing impact on the Mediterranean and insisted that disputes should be resolved through dialogue, not warfare.

Emphasizing the potential of a stronger India-Mediterranean relationship, Jaishankar highlighted that annual trade between India and Mediterranean nations stands at USD 80 billion, underscoring interests in energy, technology, and defense. He proposed that increased connectivity, particularly via the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, could be transformative amidst current global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024