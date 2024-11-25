India's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Advocating Ceasefire and Connectivity

India has advocated for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia and supports a long-term two-state solution, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned terrorism and civilian casualties in military operations. Speaking at the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, Jaishankar emphasized that large-scale civilian casualties are unacceptable, and international humanitarian law must be upheld.

Jaishankar highlighted India's proactive diplomacy, revealing regular communication with Israel and Iran to advocate restraint and open lines of communication. He also noted India's involvement in peacekeeping in Lebanon as part of the UNIFIL and its naval deployment in the Gulf of Aden to protect shipping routes. On the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he warned of its destabilizing impact on the Mediterranean and insisted that disputes should be resolved through dialogue, not warfare.

Emphasizing the potential of a stronger India-Mediterranean relationship, Jaishankar highlighted that annual trade between India and Mediterranean nations stands at USD 80 billion, underscoring interests in energy, technology, and defense. He proposed that increased connectivity, particularly via the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, could be transformative amidst current global challenges.

