Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 6 km Padyatra to Celebrate 75th Constitution Day

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, spearheaded a 6 km Padyatra (foot march) in New Delhi to mark the 75th Constitution Day. Themed “Humara Samvidhan Humara Swabhiman” (Our Constitution, Our Pride), the event witnessed the active participation of over 10,000 youth volunteers from the MY Bharat initiative, prominent youth icons, and several Union Ministers.

The Padyatra commenced at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, traversed Kartavya Path, and culminated at India Gate. Participants included Union Ministers like Shri Piyush Goyal, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ms Raksha Nikhil Khadse. Olympic medalists such as Yogeshwar Dutt, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, and Yogesh Kathunia also graced the event, inspiring young participants.

The day began with the launch of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, where Dr. Mandaviya and other dignitaries planted trees, symbolizing sustainability and respect for nature.

Cultural and Historical Highlights

At the starting point, an exhibition depicted the journey of India’s Constitution, showcasing key milestones and the contributions of figures like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Youth volunteers donned period costumes, re-enacting the lives of historical leaders and making the event an immersive learning experience.

As the Padyatra progressed, cultural performances captivated the crowd. Traditional Gujarati garba, Rajasthani folk dances, and Punjabi Bhangra created an atmosphere of celebration, while exhibits along the route highlighted India’s diverse heritage.

Promoting Constitutional Values

At India Gate, the youth gathered for a solemn ceremony where they collectively read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Dr Mandaviya emphasized the importance of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as cornerstones of Indian democracy. The ceremony was followed by a floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, reaffirming his enduring legacy in India’s journey toward freedom and unity.

Youth-Centric Initiatives

MY Bharat volunteers actively engaged participants through various activities. Registration drives encouraged youth involvement in nation-building initiatives, while themed selfie points with the Preamble provided participants memorable way to commemorate the day. Volunteers also facilitated refreshments and ensured cleanliness along the Padyatra route, contributing to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Nationwide Participation

The event brought together youth from over 125 colleges in the NCR region, along with members of organizations like NYKS, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. It served as a milestone in celebrating the Constitution’s 75th anniversary, emphasizing the vital role of young citizens in preserving democratic values and fostering a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Inspiring the Youth

Speaking during the event, Dr Mandaviya expressed pride in the youth's enthusiasm and reaffirmed their pivotal role in shaping India’s future. He noted, “The youth of New India are not just aware of the Constitution; they embody its principles in building a prosperous and unified nation.”

The Padyatra concluded with calls to action for greater youth involvement in civic duties, furthering the vision of a progressive and inclusive India.