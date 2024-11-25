Left Menu

Activists Seek Bail: Delhi High Court Reviews UAPA Case

Student activists Gulfisha Fatima and Khalid Saifi have sought bail in a UAPA case related to the 2020 riots. The Delhi High Court will hear their pleas along with others accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The accused claim they've been imprisoned for over four years without trial progress.

Student activists Gulfisha Fatima and Khalid Saifi, along with others, have filed for bail in connection to their involvement in the February 2020 violence, under the UAPA. A hearing is scheduled in the Delhi High Court on December 6.

The activists, charged with orchestrating the violence that resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries, argue for release due to their prolonged incarceration without significant trial progression. The legal proceedings have stagnated at the charge framing stage.

Renowned advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Rebecca John, contend that their clients' involvement in the violence is not substantiated by evidence and call for bail parity with other co-accused who have been released. Accusations of selective arrests and custodial violence have also been highlighted.

