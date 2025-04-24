Pahalgam Tragedy: Families Grieve After Brutal Terror Attack

In a harrowing account, a group of Pune tourists faced a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on a journey meant for leisure. The assailants, armed and deadly, demanded the group recite religious chants. Their refusal resulted in the cold-blooded murder of two men, Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale.

Despite attempts by the women to disguise their religious identities, the perpetrators showed no mercy. Witnessing the horror, the women could only watch in terror as a local Muslim man, who pleaded with the attackers, met the same tragic fate. The incident has left families traumatized and grieving.

Prominent political figure Sharad Pawar visited the families, expressing deep condolences. He condemned the merciless attack on innocent civilians and called for robust security measures to prevent future tragedies, reflecting the nation's collective outrage and grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)