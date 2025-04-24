Left Menu

Trailblazing Excellence: Ahmedabad University Clinches Top Honor at THE Awards Asia 2025

Ahmedabad University has been awarded the Leadership and Management Team of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights the university's innovative approach to education and its transformative efforts in research, diversity, and governance, marking a significant achievement in Asia’s academic landscape.

Ahmedabad University has earned a prestigious accolade, clinching the Leadership and Management Team of the Year award at the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025, held in Macao. The university has been recognized for its pioneering leadership and dedication to transforming higher education, showcasing excellence in academics and governance.

Founded in 2009, Ahmedabad University has positioned itself as a leader in India's research and innovation landscape. With over 500 entries submitted and 80 finalists from 16 countries, the award signifies a monumental achievement. Judges commended the university for its bold vision with emphasis on interdisciplinarity, student diversity, and a robust research environment.

Notably, the university's initiatives include significant faculty appointments, a flexible curriculum, and a commitment to inclusive education. This systemic transformation aligns with international academic standards and has been key to attracting top scholarly talent, further underlining Ahmedabad University's resolve in reimagining the future of education.

