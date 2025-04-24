Left Menu

Rally Roadblock: Emerging Markets Hit by Geopolitical Uncertainty

Emerging market assets faced a setback as global investors reacted to geopolitical events in Ukraine and Pakistan. A mixed response from the White House added to market uncertainty, impacting stocks and currencies across Asia and Europe. Conflicts and policy moves in key regions have kept investors cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging markets experienced a jolt on Thursday as investors dealt with fluctuating signals from the White House and monitored geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Pakistan. This disruption ended a five-day rally, with emerging stocks losing 0.5% and a currency index declining by 0.1%.

Asia registered the sharpest declines, while stocks in Central and Eastern Europe saw a 0.8% drop. The market had recently improved with the suspension of some U.S. tariffs, and hints from the Trump administration about possibly reducing Chinese import tariffs had further buoyed sentiment. However, the lack of progress towards negotiation kept investor caution at a high.

Tensions in South Asia affected Pakistan's government bonds as India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, intensifying fears of water-related conflict. Concurrently, issues in Ukraine and Poland prompted financial fluctuations, while South Africa's decision to drop tax hikes stabilized its economy. Global markets remain watchful amid these significant geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

