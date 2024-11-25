Land Dispute Sparks Violent Clash Near Jalesar Dargah
A violent clash erupted in Jalesar over disputed private land near a dargah, claimed as Waqf property. The altercation left multiple injuries and property damage. Authorities arrested two key suspects and filed a case against over 150 individuals. Police efforts restored peace amidst heightened tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent clash erupted near a dargah in Jalesar town over the weekend, with a group opposing construction on disputed private land, resulting in injuries and significant property damage.
Authorities have arrested two primary suspects and filed cases against numerous individuals for their involvement in the altercation.
Police presence has been increased, and efforts are underway to identify all culprits through video evidence, with assurances from officials that peace and order have been restored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement