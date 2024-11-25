Land Dispute Sparks Violent Clash Near Jalesar Dargah

A violent clash erupted near a dargah in Jalesar town over the weekend, with a group opposing construction on disputed private land, resulting in injuries and significant property damage.

Authorities have arrested two primary suspects and filed cases against numerous individuals for their involvement in the altercation.

Police presence has been increased, and efforts are underway to identify all culprits through video evidence, with assurances from officials that peace and order have been restored.

