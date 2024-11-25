Court-Ordered Mosque Survey Erupts in Violence in Sambhal
A court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal led to clashes between locals and security forces, resulting in four deaths. Opposition parties accused the BJP of instigating communal rifts, while the BJP labeled the violence as 'pre-planned'. Arrests have been made, and tensions continue.
- Country:
- India
A court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal sparked violent clashes on Sunday, leaving four people dead. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, accused the BJP government of inciting communal tensions, alleging it orchestrated the violence for political gain.
BJP officials countered these claims, describing the incidents as 'pre-planned' and accusing opponents of propagating divisive narratives. Malik Ahmad Farooq, an MP from the area, was named in an FIR, suggesting his previous remarks fueled unrest. Local authorities have imposed prohibitory measures and are conducting a detailed investigation into the unrest.
The incident has drawn significant political attention, with leaders demanding accountability. Tensions remain high as authorities work to restore order. The situation highlights ongoing religious and political frictions in the region, underscoring the delicate balance between historical claims and contemporary communal relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- mosque
- violence
- BJP
- Samajwadi Party
- communal tensions
- arrests
- survey
- clashes
- government
ALSO READ
Brampton Protests: Arrests, Tensions, and International Reactions at Hindu Temple
Major Drug Bust and Arrests in Udhampur
High-Profile Arrests in Mumbai's Baba Siddique Murder Case
Punjab Police Arrests Shooters Linked to Khalistani Extremist in Parolee Murder Case
Key Arrests Made in Baba Siddique Murder Case Amid Joint Operation