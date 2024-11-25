Justice for Gisèle: A Monumental Rape Trial in France

In Avignon, France, a massive rape trial has reached a critical stage. Prosecutors have begun defining the sentences they seek for 51 men accused of repeatedly raping Gisèle Pelicot, who was drugged by her own husband, Dominique Pelicot.

The case has highlighted Gisèle Pelicot's valor as she became a symbol for those battling sexual assault worldwide. Her husband's betrayal lasted years, as he drugged her and allowed strangers to violate her.

With the trial nearing its conclusion, public prosecutors are requesting a 20-year prison sentence for Dominique, who facilitated these heinous acts. His legal team concedes the gravity of his crimes, while supporters continue to rally for Gisèle outside the courthouse.

