Justice for Gisèle: A Monumental Rape Trial in France

The high-profile rape trial in Avignon, France, involves 51 men accused of assaulting Gisèle Pelicot while drugged by her husband, Dominique Pelicot. Gisèle's bravery has inspired global resistance against sexual violence. Prosecutors demand maximum sentences, with Dominique facing 20 years imprisonment for orchestrating the crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avignon | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:55 IST
In Avignon, France, a massive rape trial has reached a critical stage. Prosecutors have begun defining the sentences they seek for 51 men accused of repeatedly raping Gisèle Pelicot, who was drugged by her own husband, Dominique Pelicot.

The case has highlighted Gisèle Pelicot's valor as she became a symbol for those battling sexual assault worldwide. Her husband's betrayal lasted years, as he drugged her and allowed strangers to violate her.

With the trial nearing its conclusion, public prosecutors are requesting a 20-year prison sentence for Dominique, who facilitated these heinous acts. His legal team concedes the gravity of his crimes, while supporters continue to rally for Gisèle outside the courthouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

