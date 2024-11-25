Libyan Forces Detain Hundreds of Migrants in Desert Interception

Libyan forces announced on Monday the detention of more than 300 migrants caught crossing the desert towards the Mediterranean coastline. The 444 brigade, part of the Libyan army in Tripoli, shared aerial photographs depicting groups of migrants surrounded by soldiers.

The patrol intercepted the migrants and plans to transfer them to the proper authorities, as stated on the brigade's Facebook page early Monday. The exact timing of the detentions was not disclosed. Since NATO's 2011 intervention toppled Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has remained unstable, with a 2014 division between western and eastern factions leading to rival governments in Tripoli and Benghazi.

Libya has become a pivotal transit point for numerous migrants escaping warfare and impoverishment throughout Africa, parts of the Middle East, and other regions, all aspiring to reach Europe via the Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)