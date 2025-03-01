Troubled Waters: Gaddafi Stadium's Drainage Woes Raise Concerns

In the wake of Friday's Group B match between Afghanistan and Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, former India cricketer Madan Lal has criticized the venue's insufficient drainage system, calling it a 'bad advertisement' for Pakistan.

The clash was marred by significant rainfall, causing the match to be postponed after just 12.5 overs, as ground staff struggled to clear the persistent water puddles. Despite their best efforts, the match was eventually abandoned, with both teams awarded a point each.

Lal emphasized the importance of having a top-tier drainage system, suggesting that shortcomings at Gaddafi Stadium are damaging to Pakistan's image. The former World Cup winner also addressed complaints from international cricket figures like Nasser Hussain regarding India playing their matches at a single venue, noting it's an 'advantage,' though the focus remains on India's formidable run to the semi-finals.

