Delhi High Court Demands Immediate Compliance on Mental Health Authority Appointments

The Delhi High Court has instructed the city government to appoint seven ex officio members to the state mental health authority according to central rules within a week. The mandate comes amidst tensions between the health secretary and the state government over compliance with existing laws.

Updated: 25-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:32 IST
In a decisive move, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the city government to appoint within a week, seven ex officio members to the state mental health authority as per the central rules currently in force.

Headed by Chief Justice Manmohan, the bench reprimanded the health secretary for beginning the appointment process according to yet-to-be-notified state rules, cautioning that such anticipatory actions were legally unfounded. The bench demanded adherence to existing central government regulations.

This directive arose during hearings of petitions seeking enforcement of mental health law provisions, highlighting internal conflicts between the health minister and the secretary. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

