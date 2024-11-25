Left Menu

Crackdown on Rohingya Refugees in Jammu: Landlords Face Legal Action

Law enforcement in Jammu has intensified actions against landlords renting properties to Rohingya refugees without police notification. Four refugees were detained under the Foreigners Act. Authorities urge citizens to cooperate with police for documentation and scrutiny to ensure public safety amid existing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:37 IST
Crackdown on Rohingya Refugees in Jammu: Landlords Face Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, law enforcement has stepped up efforts against landlords renting properties to Rohingya refugees without informing authorities. This crackdown resulted in the detention of four refugees under the Foreigners Act, according to Ajay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police for city south Jammu.

Sharma highlighted the need to curb the rising influx of Rohingya refugees to ensure public safety. In recent days, eighteen FIRs have been registered, five of which were reported on Sunday against landlords who failed to notify police. The SSP emphasized the critical importance of tenant verification.

Authorities are also targeting individuals facilitating amenities like water and electricity to properties housing these refugees. Police are conducting simultaneous raids to monitor individuals under surveillance, emphasizing citizen cooperation in reporting and verifying tenants to maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024