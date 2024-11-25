Crackdown on Rohingya Refugees in Jammu: Landlords Face Legal Action

In Jammu, law enforcement has stepped up efforts against landlords renting properties to Rohingya refugees without informing authorities. This crackdown resulted in the detention of four refugees under the Foreigners Act, according to Ajay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police for city south Jammu.

Sharma highlighted the need to curb the rising influx of Rohingya refugees to ensure public safety. In recent days, eighteen FIRs have been registered, five of which were reported on Sunday against landlords who failed to notify police. The SSP emphasized the critical importance of tenant verification.

Authorities are also targeting individuals facilitating amenities like water and electricity to properties housing these refugees. Police are conducting simultaneous raids to monitor individuals under surveillance, emphasizing citizen cooperation in reporting and verifying tenants to maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)