Assam's Debate on 'D' Voter Detention Camp Amid NRC Uncertainty
Assam's political debate over 'D' voters demands closure of the state's detention camp and presentation of the NRC report. Lawmakers criticize the treatment of 'D' voters, calling it unjust and demanding reforms. Focusing on both deportation challenges and political solutions, the issue remains a focal point in Assam's politics.
The contentious issue of 'D' voters took center stage in Assam as opposition leaders demanded the closure of the state's only detention center, urging that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) report be presented in the Assembly.
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam criticized the system, highlighting the plight of lakhs declared 'D' voters without proper verification. Meanwhile, CPI(M) member Manoranjan Talukdar pointed out the unfulfilled promises of the ruling BJP regarding the detention center's closure, as thousands remain unjustly detained.
A chorus of voices, including independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, sought a resolution through political means, emphasizing the injustice and prolonged suffering inflicted on large numbers of Assamese citizens.
