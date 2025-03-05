Assam's Debate on 'D' Voter Detention Camp Amid NRC Uncertainty

The contentious issue of 'D' voters took center stage in Assam as opposition leaders demanded the closure of the state's only detention center, urging that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) report be presented in the Assembly.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam criticized the system, highlighting the plight of lakhs declared 'D' voters without proper verification. Meanwhile, CPI(M) member Manoranjan Talukdar pointed out the unfulfilled promises of the ruling BJP regarding the detention center's closure, as thousands remain unjustly detained.

A chorus of voices, including independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, sought a resolution through political means, emphasizing the injustice and prolonged suffering inflicted on large numbers of Assamese citizens.

