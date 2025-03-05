Left Menu

Assam's Debate on 'D' Voter Detention Camp Amid NRC Uncertainty

Assam's political debate over 'D' voters demands closure of the state's detention camp and presentation of the NRC report. Lawmakers criticize the treatment of 'D' voters, calling it unjust and demanding reforms. Focusing on both deportation challenges and political solutions, the issue remains a focal point in Assam's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:21 IST
Assam's Debate on 'D' Voter Detention Camp Amid NRC Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious issue of 'D' voters took center stage in Assam as opposition leaders demanded the closure of the state's only detention center, urging that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) report be presented in the Assembly.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam criticized the system, highlighting the plight of lakhs declared 'D' voters without proper verification. Meanwhile, CPI(M) member Manoranjan Talukdar pointed out the unfulfilled promises of the ruling BJP regarding the detention center's closure, as thousands remain unjustly detained.

A chorus of voices, including independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, sought a resolution through political means, emphasizing the injustice and prolonged suffering inflicted on large numbers of Assamese citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025