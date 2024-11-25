Left Menu

Inter-State Tractor Theft Gang Busted: Key Arrest Made

Police arrested Nakhruddin, a key member of an inter-state tractor theft gang, recovering 11 stolen tractors and two trolleys in Rajasthan. The accused faces numerous charges, with over 20 tractor thefts confessed. The operation involved faking documents and selling tractors in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:55 IST
Inter-State Tractor Theft Gang Busted: Key Arrest Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-state gang member involved in tractor thefts has been apprehended by the police, leading to the recovery of several stolen vehicles, according to an official statement on Monday. Law enforcement managed to seize 11 tractors and two trolleys during this operation.

The arrested individual, named Nakhruddin, also known as Nakhru and Nasru, was taken into custody by the Crime Unit in Farrukhnagar from the village of Inkhaka in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on November 17. Authorities report that he resides in Bhandara village within the same district.

He faces a slew of charges spread across various locations, including Gurugram, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a pattern of criminal activity ranging from theft to assault and robbery. After his arrest, Nakhruddin confessed to stealing over 20 tractors, subsequently fabricating documents to sell these vehicles illicitly in Uttar Pradesh for significant sums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024