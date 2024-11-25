Inter-State Tractor Theft Gang Busted: Key Arrest Made

An inter-state gang member involved in tractor thefts has been apprehended by the police, leading to the recovery of several stolen vehicles, according to an official statement on Monday. Law enforcement managed to seize 11 tractors and two trolleys during this operation.

The arrested individual, named Nakhruddin, also known as Nakhru and Nasru, was taken into custody by the Crime Unit in Farrukhnagar from the village of Inkhaka in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on November 17. Authorities report that he resides in Bhandara village within the same district.

He faces a slew of charges spread across various locations, including Gurugram, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a pattern of criminal activity ranging from theft to assault and robbery. After his arrest, Nakhruddin confessed to stealing over 20 tractors, subsequently fabricating documents to sell these vehicles illicitly in Uttar Pradesh for significant sums.

