EU's Emission Fines Debate: Flexibility Vs. Compliance
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed that car companies in the EU should not be fined for failing to meet carbon emission limits, allowing funds to modernize industries instead. Economy Minister Robert Habeck supports a flexible strategy, suggesting a suspension of fines if future targets are exceeded.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:36 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a halt to EU fines against car manufacturers failing to meet carbon emission standards, suggesting the money could be better spent on industry modernization.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck echoed this stance, indicating a willingness to suspend penalties if automakers exceed their emission targets in later years, specifically 2026 and 2027.
This stance comes as the EU mandates a significant reduction in average emissions for new cars by 2025, yet a decline in electric vehicle sales poses challenges to meeting these targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
