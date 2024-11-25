Nicaragua's New Law: A Counterpunch to Foreign Sanctions

Nicaragua's parliament took a bold step on Monday by passing a law aimed at countering foreign sanctions targeting President Daniel Ortega's vice president and wife, Rosario Murillo, along with several of their children and around 50 senior state officials.

While the new legislation lacks the authority to diminish the effects of these sanctions beyond Nicaragua's borders, its primary goal is to negate their influence within the country. This is achieved by compelling local banks and other institutions to disregard the sanctions.

The move reflects Nicaragua's defiant stance against international pressure, yet raises questions about its long-term impact on the nation's economy and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)