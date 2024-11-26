Moscow's Diplomatic Moves: Afghanistan's Quest for Peace
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, met with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to discuss cooperation in rebuilding the country post-U.S. withdrawal. Russia aims to play a role in fostering peace and economic cooperation, amidst Western sanctions. Afghanistan seeks Moscow's help to mitigate Western pressures and enhance economic growth.
Sergei Shoigu, the prominent secretary of Russia's Security Council, approached Afghanistan's Taliban leadership with a message of peace and cooperation. Russian news agencies revealed Shoigu's commitment to establishing a diplomatic relationship and supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The discussions in Kabul centered on easing U.S. sanctions against Afghanistan, which Taliban officials find overwhelming. During the talks, Shoigu emphasized the U.S.'s responsibility in assisting Afghanistan's rebuilding process, considering its prolonged military presence in the country.
Russia's pivot towards Asia and engagement with non-Western nations comes after the Ukraine conflict and Western economic pressures. The potential collaboration in mineral extraction and railway projects indicates Russia's ambition to strengthen economic ties with Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel's Actions, Seeks UN Assembly Sanctions
International Pressure Mounts: EU Considers New Sanctions on Israeli Settlers
Helsinki Arena Changes Hands Amid Sanctions on Russian Owners
Volatile Rouble: Navigating Sanctions and Market Dynamics
Iran's Strategic Stance: Navigating Diplomacy Amidst Sanctions