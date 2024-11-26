Moscow's Diplomatic Moves: Afghanistan's Quest for Peace

Sergei Shoigu, the prominent secretary of Russia's Security Council, approached Afghanistan's Taliban leadership with a message of peace and cooperation. Russian news agencies revealed Shoigu's commitment to establishing a diplomatic relationship and supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The discussions in Kabul centered on easing U.S. sanctions against Afghanistan, which Taliban officials find overwhelming. During the talks, Shoigu emphasized the U.S.'s responsibility in assisting Afghanistan's rebuilding process, considering its prolonged military presence in the country.

Russia's pivot towards Asia and engagement with non-Western nations comes after the Ukraine conflict and Western economic pressures. The potential collaboration in mineral extraction and railway projects indicates Russia's ambition to strengthen economic ties with Afghanistan.

