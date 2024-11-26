Trump's Tariff Threat: New Trade Turbulence Ahead

President-elect Donald Trump recently announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China. The move, justified by illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs, is set for his first day in office.

This tariff plan appears to violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), potentially disrupting duty-free trade between the three nations. Mexico and Canada are key trading partners for the U.S., with significant export percentages dependent on American markets.

If enacted, Trump's tariff initiative may revert U.S. import duty rates to levels seen in the 1930s, potentially fueling inflation and causing shifts in global trade dynamics. Experts highlight that tariffs generally result in higher costs for consumers or reduced corporate profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)