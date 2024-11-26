Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Woman's Body Found Near Expressway

A woman's body was found in two gunny bags near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, discovered by workers. Preliminary reports suggest she was murdered two days prior. Police are investigating, but no identification has been made as the body has started decomposing. A case against unknown people has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:09 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Woman's Body Found Near Expressway
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman's body was discovered near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police reported on Tuesday. Workers stumbled upon the grim find while cleaning the Shirgaon Phata area, leading to a swift alert to authorities.

The woman's body, believed to be in her late 30s, was concealed within two gunny bags and discarded amid bushes by the expressway. Preliminary investigations suggest the murder occurred approximately two days before the body was found, with decomposition already underway.

Currently, police have registered a case against unknown individuals. However, no evidence has emerged from the scene, hindering efforts to identify the victim. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

