Left Menu

Ethiopia Increases Budget to Tackle Economic Challenges

Ethiopian lawmakers have approved a significant budget increase for the 2024/25 fiscal year to address rising costs through subsidies and economic instability. This financial move follows a new IMF program and currency adjustments aimed at facilitating debt restructuring amidst recent adversities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:45 IST
Ethiopia Increases Budget to Tackle Economic Challenges

In a decisive move, Ethiopian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a substantial increase in government spending by an additional 581.98 billion Ethiopian birr, equivalent to $4.8 billion, for the 2024/25 fiscal year, as revealed by a live parliament broadcast.

This increase in expenditure, sanctioned by the cabinet last week, complements the previously announced spending of 971.2 billion birr. This adjustment represents a 21% hike compared to the prior fiscal year, indicating a strategic shift aimed at revitalizing the Ethiopian economy.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide stated that part of the augmented budget would subsidize essential commodities like fertiliser, oil, fuel, and medicine, crucial for an economy striving to recover from several setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a destructive war in Tigray, and extreme weather challenges. The recent approval of a $3.4 billion IMF program and currency flotation has set the stage for the nation's much-needed debt restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024