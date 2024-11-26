Left Menu

Tensions Soar as U.S. Patrol Aircraft Flies Through Taiwan Strait

China deployed naval and air forces to monitor a U.S. Navy aircraft in the Taiwan Strait, accusing the U.S. of misleading the international community. The U.S. states its actions are legal, upholding navigational rights. China and the U.S. have long-standing disagreements over the strait's sovereignty.

26-11-2024
In a move that intensifies geopolitical tensions, China's military announced on Tuesday that it deployed naval and air forces to track a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft flying through the contentious Taiwan Strait. China denounced the flight as an attempt by the United States to 'mislead' the international community.

The U.S. frequently conducts military operations over the Taiwan Strait, actions that Beijing continuously criticizes. According to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft carried out the flight, which officials say demonstrates the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

China's military rebuked the aircraft's transit, labeling it as 'public hype.' The Eastern Theatre Command emphasized its intent to monitor such activities closely while urging the U.S. to cease actions that distort legal principles and compromise regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

