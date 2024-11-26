Uttar Pradesh Leaders Clash Over Constitution Day Accusations

In a heated exchange on Constitution Day, leaders in Uttar Pradesh highlighted deep political divisions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of altering the Constitution's Preamble and undermining its principles, drawing on historical revisions made during the Emergency period.

Adityanath praised the Constitution's robustness and lauded B.R. Ambedkar's contributions, asserting that India's democracy grants equal rights to all citizens. In contrast, SP's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for ignoring constitutional directives, calling their actions dangerous political duplicity.

BSP's Mayawati addressed the lack of comprehensive constitutional implementation, criticizing both Congress and BJP. She emphasized that genuine welfare for India's citizens remains unfulfilled despite decades of the Constitution being in place, urging all parties to honor Dr. Ambedkar's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)