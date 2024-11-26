Uttar Pradesh Leaders Clash Over Constitution Day Accusations
On Constitution Day, political leaders in Uttar Pradesh exchanged accusations. CM Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress for altering the Constitution and undermining its values, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of disrespecting it. BSP leader Mayawati expressed disappointment over the insufficient implementation of constitutional ideals by both Congress and BJP.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange on Constitution Day, leaders in Uttar Pradesh highlighted deep political divisions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of altering the Constitution's Preamble and undermining its principles, drawing on historical revisions made during the Emergency period.
Adityanath praised the Constitution's robustness and lauded B.R. Ambedkar's contributions, asserting that India's democracy grants equal rights to all citizens. In contrast, SP's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for ignoring constitutional directives, calling their actions dangerous political duplicity.
BSP's Mayawati addressed the lack of comprehensive constitutional implementation, criticizing both Congress and BJP. She emphasized that genuine welfare for India's citizens remains unfulfilled despite decades of the Constitution being in place, urging all parties to honor Dr. Ambedkar's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav Rally Against UPPSC Exam Irregularities
Maurya Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Running 'Family Development Agency'
Campaigning Takes a Turn: Akhilesh Yadav's Rally Canceled
BSP's Quiet Campaigning: Absence of Mayawati Raises Questions Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
BSP chief Mayawati says her party won't contest bypolls anymore, alleges irregularities in voting.