Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leaders Clash Over Constitution Day Accusations

On Constitution Day, political leaders in Uttar Pradesh exchanged accusations. CM Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress for altering the Constitution and undermining its values, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of disrespecting it. BSP leader Mayawati expressed disappointment over the insufficient implementation of constitutional ideals by both Congress and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Clash Over Constitution Day Accusations
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange on Constitution Day, leaders in Uttar Pradesh highlighted deep political divisions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of altering the Constitution's Preamble and undermining its principles, drawing on historical revisions made during the Emergency period.

Adityanath praised the Constitution's robustness and lauded B.R. Ambedkar's contributions, asserting that India's democracy grants equal rights to all citizens. In contrast, SP's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for ignoring constitutional directives, calling their actions dangerous political duplicity.

BSP's Mayawati addressed the lack of comprehensive constitutional implementation, criticizing both Congress and BJP. She emphasized that genuine welfare for India's citizens remains unfulfilled despite decades of the Constitution being in place, urging all parties to honor Dr. Ambedkar's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024