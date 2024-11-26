Supreme Court Urges Creative Solutions for Unruly Airline Passengers

The Supreme Court called for 'creative' solutions on Tuesday, instructing the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to establish more comprehensive regulations aimed at controlling unruly passengers on flights.

Prompted by a plea from a 73-year-old woman whose co-passenger urinated on her during an Air India flight, the bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan urged authorities to align existing guidelines with international norms.

Justice Viswanathan shared his own troubling flight experience, highlighting the importance of addressing this issue. The woman's PIL noted previous instances of passenger misconduct and sought to elevate aviation standards worldwide. The Delhi court granted bail to Shankar Mishra, the accused in this case, under strict conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)