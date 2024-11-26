Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Creative Solutions for Unruly Airline Passengers

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre and DGCA to develop comprehensive guidelines to manage unruly airline passengers. This decision follows a case where a woman's co-passenger urinated on her during a flight. The court emphasized the need for international-standard SOPs to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court called for 'creative' solutions on Tuesday, instructing the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to establish more comprehensive regulations aimed at controlling unruly passengers on flights.

Prompted by a plea from a 73-year-old woman whose co-passenger urinated on her during an Air India flight, the bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan urged authorities to align existing guidelines with international norms.

Justice Viswanathan shared his own troubling flight experience, highlighting the importance of addressing this issue. The woman's PIL noted previous instances of passenger misconduct and sought to elevate aviation standards worldwide. The Delhi court granted bail to Shankar Mishra, the accused in this case, under strict conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

