Tensions Rise in Bangladesh: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Protests

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu leader charged with alleged sedition, leading to intensified protests by Hindu community members in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Das was arrested Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram, following accusations of disrespecting the national flag during an October 25 rally. An October 30 case against him and 18 others was lodged by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader.

As tensions rise, hundreds protested his arrest, urging immediate release. India expressed 'deep concern' over the incident and highlighted ongoing minority attacks in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for safety and security for all communities.

