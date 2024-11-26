Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bangladesh: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Protests

Prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was denied bail by a Bangladeshi court and sent to prison on sedition charges. His arrest sparked protests across Dhaka and Chattogram. Amid heightened tensions, the Hindu community called for his release, while India expressed concern for minority safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:35 IST
Tensions Rise in Bangladesh: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Protests
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu leader charged with alleged sedition, leading to intensified protests by Hindu community members in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Das was arrested Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram, following accusations of disrespecting the national flag during an October 25 rally. An October 30 case against him and 18 others was lodged by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader.

As tensions rise, hundreds protested his arrest, urging immediate release. India expressed 'deep concern' over the incident and highlighted ongoing minority attacks in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for safety and security for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024