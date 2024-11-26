SA Hosts 2024 Road Safety Summit to Tackle Rising Traffic Fatalities Ahead of Holiday Season

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in collaboration with Uber, is hosting the 2024 Road Safety Summit on 26–27 November in Brixton, Johannesburg, bringing together stakeholders from public, private, and civil society sectors. The summit seeks to address the persistent challenge of road traffic fatalities and vehicle crashes, especially critical as South Africa approaches the busy holiday season.

The RTMC emphasized the urgency of the summit, as South Africa strives to achieve the goals of the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) 2016–2030, which aims to reduce road fatalities by 50%. "This summit is a continuation of last year's discussions, providing a platform to reflect on our progress, address gaps, and shape a safer road environment for all South Africans," the RTMC said in a statement.

Progress and Challenges in Road Safety

Since recording 13,967 road fatalities in 2010, South Africa has targeted a 50% reduction by 2030. By the end of 2023, fatalities had declined to 11,883, a 15% reduction—falling short of the 18% interim goal of 11,500. Globally, only ten countries have achieved the 50% reduction target, with South Africa ranking among countries with a reduction of 10–19%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With just six years left until 2030, significant work remains. The Department of Transport has initiated a comprehensive evaluation of the NRSS to identify areas for improvement and recalibrate strategies to meet its goals.

The summit will tackle the following critical challenges:

Strengthening cross-sector collaboration among public, private, and civil society stakeholders.

Enhancing enforcement of traffic laws, especially on seatbelt use and drink driving.

Improving law enforcement presence during high-risk periods, such as nights and weekends.

Reducing speed in high-conflict areas with frequent pedestrian and vehicle interactions.

Prioritizing infrastructure maintenance, focusing on roads with 3-star safety ratings.

Advancing vehicle safety standards and revising outdated regulations.

Immediate and Long-Term Goals

The summit’s outcomes aim to produce actionable plans for the next 12 months while fostering stronger collaboration between the civil society, business, and public sectors. The RTMC reaffirmed its commitment to achieving significant strides in road safety and building momentum toward its 2030 goals.

Added Initiatives for 2024

Public Awareness Campaigns: The RTMC plans to launch nationwide educational initiatives on road safety, focusing on speeding, pedestrian awareness, and distracted driving.

Technology Integration: Discussions include introducing advanced traffic management technologies, such as AI-based speed monitoring and automated traffic violation reporting systems.

Expanded Uber Partnership: Uber announced plans to offer free rides for pedestrians injured in road accidents as part of its corporate social responsibility program.

The 2024 Road Safety Summit underscores the nation’s commitment to saving lives and achieving sustainable reductions in road fatalities through collective action and accountability.