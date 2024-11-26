Left Menu

Police Apprehend Driver and Conductor in Kripalu Maharaj Daughter's Tragic Road Incident

The driver and conductor responsible for the accident involving the car of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, have been detained. The accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway while the victims were traveling to Delhi. A case has been registered under multiple legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:39 IST
Police Apprehend Driver and Conductor in Kripalu Maharaj Daughter's Tragic Road Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The driver and conductor linked to a fatal accident involving the car of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, eldest daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, were arrested, police confirmed Tuesday.

The tragic road collision on the Yamuna Expressway claimed Dr. Tripathi's life and left others critically injured. The accused, residents of Firozabad, had initially fled the accident scene, said Dankaur SHO Munendra Kumar.

While Bablu was arrested on Monday, Sonu was tracked down early Tuesday for questioning. The victims were en route to Delhi, intending to travel to Singapore. Legal charges have been filed, and distressing footage of the wreckage has surfaced online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024