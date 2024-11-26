Police Apprehend Driver and Conductor in Kripalu Maharaj Daughter's Tragic Road Incident
The driver and conductor responsible for the accident involving the car of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, have been detained. The accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway while the victims were traveling to Delhi. A case has been registered under multiple legal sections.
- Country:
- India
The driver and conductor linked to a fatal accident involving the car of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, eldest daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, were arrested, police confirmed Tuesday.
The tragic road collision on the Yamuna Expressway claimed Dr. Tripathi's life and left others critically injured. The accused, residents of Firozabad, had initially fled the accident scene, said Dankaur SHO Munendra Kumar.
While Bablu was arrested on Monday, Sonu was tracked down early Tuesday for questioning. The victims were en route to Delhi, intending to travel to Singapore. Legal charges have been filed, and distressing footage of the wreckage has surfaced online.
