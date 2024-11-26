Debate Erupts Over Constitution Day Resolution in West Bengal Assembly
The West Bengal Assembly's resolution to mark Constitution Day sparked controversy, with opposition BJP alleging it included political statements against the central government. The TMC defended the resolution, citing West Bengal's religious harmony, while concerns were raised about the impact of federal policies like the Wakf Amendment Bill.
The West Bengal Assembly's decision to adopt a resolution for Constitution Day prompted fierce debate on Tuesday. Opposition BJP leaders accused the resolution of incorporating politically charged statements aimed at the central government, threatening the spirit of consensus the occasion demands.
Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay introduced the resolution to celebrate 75 years since India's Constitution was adopted. However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari indicated his party's reluctance to support what he described as a politically motivated move.
In contrast, TMC member Manas Bhunia and minister Firhad Hakim underlined West Bengal's commitment to religious freedom and critiqued national policies affecting this right. The debate will persist, as noted by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee.
