Debate Erupts Over Constitution Day Resolution in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly's resolution to mark Constitution Day sparked controversy, with opposition BJP alleging it included political statements against the central government. The TMC defended the resolution, citing West Bengal's religious harmony, while concerns were raised about the impact of federal policies like the Wakf Amendment Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The West Bengal Assembly's decision to adopt a resolution for Constitution Day prompted fierce debate on Tuesday. Opposition BJP leaders accused the resolution of incorporating politically charged statements aimed at the central government, threatening the spirit of consensus the occasion demands.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay introduced the resolution to celebrate 75 years since India's Constitution was adopted. However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari indicated his party's reluctance to support what he described as a politically motivated move.

In contrast, TMC member Manas Bhunia and minister Firhad Hakim underlined West Bengal's commitment to religious freedom and critiqued national policies affecting this right. The debate will persist, as noted by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

