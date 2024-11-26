Debate Erupts Over Constitution Day Resolution in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly's decision to adopt a resolution for Constitution Day prompted fierce debate on Tuesday. Opposition BJP leaders accused the resolution of incorporating politically charged statements aimed at the central government, threatening the spirit of consensus the occasion demands.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay introduced the resolution to celebrate 75 years since India's Constitution was adopted. However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari indicated his party's reluctance to support what he described as a politically motivated move.

In contrast, TMC member Manas Bhunia and minister Firhad Hakim underlined West Bengal's commitment to religious freedom and critiqued national policies affecting this right. The debate will persist, as noted by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee.

