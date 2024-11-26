Tragedy in Sambhal: Impact of Violence on Bereaved Families

The recent violence in Sambhal has left a trail of devastation for the families of Naeem, Bilal, Noman, and Kaif, who were killed during the unrest. For these families, the loss is compounded by economic hardships as they depended heavily on the income the deceased men brought in.

Naeem ran a sweets shop, Bilal owned a clothing store, and Kaif sold cosmetics in the marketplace. Their deaths, resulting from Sunday's chaos in Sambhal's Kot area, spotlight the secondary toll of such violence—poverty deepened by the loss of breadwinners.

Authorities, including the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate, emphasize ongoing investigations to hold accountable those responsible for the unrest, sparked by a court-ordered survey of a mosque site, to prevent further violence. Police have arrested 25 individuals while analyzing extensive footage to identify more suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)