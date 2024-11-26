Left Menu

G7 Leaders Urge Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Foreign Ministers from the G7 have urged Israel to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic settlement. They urged for humanitarian aid access to Palestinians and condemned settler violence. Support for UNRWA and condemnation of an attack on UNIFIL were also expressed.

Updated: 26-11-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Foreign Ministers from the G7 diplomatic bloc made a significant call to action on Tuesday, urging Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon. They emphasized that 'now is the time to conclude a diplomatic settlement.'

The call was encapsulated in a draft statement released at the conclusion of a two-day summit in Italy. The ministers stressed the importance of humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians, and they expressed grave concerns over the increasing settler violence in the West Bank.

Additionally, the G7 ministers publicly condemned a recent attack on the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, commonly known as UNIFIL. They also extended their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), highlighting its essential role in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

