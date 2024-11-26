Tragedy Strikes in Jamaica with Latest Mass Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in Jamaica as five individuals were killed in a mass shooting in the parish of St Andrew, where the capital, Kingston, is located.

The shooting occurred late Monday, and thus far, no arrests have been made. The motive behind the violence remains unclear.

This event marks a continuation of a troubling increase in mass shootings on the small island country, despite an overall decrease in homicides this year. Illegal firearms smuggled from the United States are often cited as a significant factor fueling such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)