Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Jamaica with Latest Mass Shooting

Five people were killed in a mass shooting in St Andrew, Jamaica, highlighting a worrying trend of rising gun violence on the island. Despite a high homicide rate, overall killings have decreased this year. The violence is largely attributed to illegal guns smuggled from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Jamaica with Latest Mass Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Jamaica as five individuals were killed in a mass shooting in the parish of St Andrew, where the capital, Kingston, is located.

The shooting occurred late Monday, and thus far, no arrests have been made. The motive behind the violence remains unclear.

This event marks a continuation of a troubling increase in mass shootings on the small island country, despite an overall decrease in homicides this year. Illegal firearms smuggled from the United States are often cited as a significant factor fueling such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024