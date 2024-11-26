Jammu & Kashmir Commemorates Constitution Day with Preamble Reading
Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Constitution Day with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leading the reading of the Indian Constitution's preamble. The event emphasized the significance of the Constitution in upholding democracy and included a special event by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to discuss civic duties and citizens' rights.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited celebration of Constitution Day, Jammu and Kashmir underscored the importance of upholding democratic values. The day's proceedings were spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who led senior officers in reading the Constitution of India's preamble.
The Union Territory observed the annual event to honor the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. A special event at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation highlighted the pivotal role of the Constitution in safeguarding citizens' rights and promoting civic duties.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Owais Ahmed emphasized that the Constitution is not just a legal framework but the foundation empowering citizens to advocate for justice, equality, and freedom. The ceremony concluded with officials reaffirming their commitment to uphold the Constitution's values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani running country; Rahul Gandhi, I trying to save Constitution, democracy: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.
Bag Checks and Democracy: Thackeray's Stand
Kharge's Fiery Critique: Modi, BJP, and the Battle for Democracy
Georgia's Electoral Uproar: A Fight for Democracy and European Integration
VP Highlights Family Values, Civic Duties, and Environmental Conservation at 66th All India Kalidas Festival