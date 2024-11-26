Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Commemorates Constitution Day with Preamble Reading

Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Constitution Day with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leading the reading of the Indian Constitution's preamble. The event emphasized the significance of the Constitution in upholding democracy and included a special event by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to discuss civic duties and citizens' rights.

In a spirited celebration of Constitution Day, Jammu and Kashmir underscored the importance of upholding democratic values. The day's proceedings were spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who led senior officers in reading the Constitution of India's preamble.

The Union Territory observed the annual event to honor the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. A special event at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation highlighted the pivotal role of the Constitution in safeguarding citizens' rights and promoting civic duties.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Owais Ahmed emphasized that the Constitution is not just a legal framework but the foundation empowering citizens to advocate for justice, equality, and freedom. The ceremony concluded with officials reaffirming their commitment to uphold the Constitution's values.

