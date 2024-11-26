Left Menu

Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Capital Aizawl

In a significant drug bust in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, police seized over 8 kg of heroin valued at Rs 2.41 crore. Three people were arrested after a CID team intercepted two vehicles carrying narcotics. The heroin was hidden in foreign cigarette packets and is the state's largest seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:45 IST
Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Capital Aizawl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark operation, Mizoram police have successfully seized over 8 kg of heroin with a street value of Rs 2.41 crore in the capital city of Aizawl—a record-breaking haul for the state.

The operation was executed by a special branch of the CID, who acted on a tip-off and intercepted two vehicles in the Thuampui area early this Tuesday. Officers reported recovering the narcotics concealed in 664 soap cases from the vehicles.

Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the possession of the contraband, while police also seized the transportation vehicles and four mobile phones from the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024