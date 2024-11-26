Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Capital Aizawl
In a significant drug bust in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, police seized over 8 kg of heroin valued at Rs 2.41 crore. Three people were arrested after a CID team intercepted two vehicles carrying narcotics. The heroin was hidden in foreign cigarette packets and is the state's largest seizure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark operation, Mizoram police have successfully seized over 8 kg of heroin with a street value of Rs 2.41 crore in the capital city of Aizawl—a record-breaking haul for the state.
The operation was executed by a special branch of the CID, who acted on a tip-off and intercepted two vehicles in the Thuampui area early this Tuesday. Officers reported recovering the narcotics concealed in 664 soap cases from the vehicles.
Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the possession of the contraband, while police also seized the transportation vehicles and four mobile phones from the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heroin
- seizure
- Mizoram
- Aizawl
- drug bust
- police operation
- CID
- narcotics
- contraband
- arrests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Railway Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Police Officer Severely Injured
The Role of a Motorcycle Lawyer in Protecting Your Rights After an Accident
Taiwan Clears Manufacturers in Lebanon Incident
SC asks Delhi government to decide before Nov 25 on 'perpetual' firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.
Drug Bust at Kochi Airport: Tamil Nadu Man Arrested