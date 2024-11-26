Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Capital Aizawl

In a landmark operation, Mizoram police have successfully seized over 8 kg of heroin with a street value of Rs 2.41 crore in the capital city of Aizawl—a record-breaking haul for the state.

The operation was executed by a special branch of the CID, who acted on a tip-off and intercepted two vehicles in the Thuampui area early this Tuesday. Officers reported recovering the narcotics concealed in 664 soap cases from the vehicles.

Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the possession of the contraband, while police also seized the transportation vehicles and four mobile phones from the accused.

