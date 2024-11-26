Left Menu

Stellantis and Ferrari Chair Faces Tax Evasion Allegations

Italian tax authorities have launched a probe into suspected tax fraud involving John Elkann, Chair of Stellantis and Ferrari, and his siblings. The family allegedly failed to pay taxes on inherited assets from their grandmother. Seized assets are worth approximately 75 million euros. The investigation centers on tax liabilities related to inheritance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:14 IST
Stellantis and Ferrari Chair Faces Tax Evasion Allegations
investigation

The Italian tax police are investigating a case of alleged tax fraud connected to high-profile individuals, including John Elkann, Chair of Stellantis and Ferrari. The investigation's focus is on allegations that Elkann and his siblings did not declare taxes on assets that they inherited in 2019 from their grandmother, Marella Caracciolo, widow of the late Fiat head, Gianni Agnelli.

A broader legal dispute over Gianni Agnelli's estate has led to financial division in one of Italy's renowned business families. This year, the court has seized assets worth nearly 75 million euros from the individuals involved. Turin prosecutors aim to collect documents about share transfers within Dicembre, a holding company at the center of this case.

The investigation suggests documents related to a significant share transfer in 2004 might be inadequate or falsified. Prosecutors also claim that Caracciolo was an Italian resident since 2010, which means the inheritance should have been taxed in Italy rather than Switzerland. However, the Elkann family maintains that Caracciolo resided in Switzerland since the 1970s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024