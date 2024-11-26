Left Menu

Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project to Streamline Taxpayer Services and Enhance Digital Efficiency

The PAN 2.0 system will improve the overall experience for taxpayers by making it easier to apply for PAN/TAN, update personal information, and validate PAN digitally.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:33 IST
Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project to Streamline Taxpayer Services and Enhance Digital Efficiency
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the Permanent Account Number (PAN) 2.0 Project, a major step toward modernizing and streamlining the Income Tax Department’s services related to PAN and TAN. The project will create a unified platform to simplify access and improve the efficiency of services, with a focus on enhancing user experience for taxpayers.

Currently, PAN-related services are spread across three different platforms: the e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. The PAN 2.0 project will consolidate these services into a single portal, offering a one-stop solution for all PAN and TAN issues. This includes services such as applications, updates, corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and even online PAN validation. The integration of these functions will reduce delays and improve the grievance redressal process.

The PAN 2.0 Project aligns with India’s Digital India initiative and its emphasis on eco-friendly, paperless processes. The project aims to reduce paperwork, enhance efficiency, and establish PAN as a common identifier across all digital government systems, supporting better data management and connectivity among various departments and agencies.

Key Features of PAN 2.0:

Unified Portal: A single platform for all PAN/TAN-related services, simplifying access and reducing confusion for users.

Eco-Friendly, Paperless Process: The system will minimize paperwork, contributing to a more sustainable digital tax ecosystem.

Free PAN Issuance: PAN will be issued at no cost, with faster processing times.

Enhanced Security: Personal and demographic data will be better protected with improved security measures, including a PAN Data Vault for secure data storage.

Dedicated Support: A dedicated call center and helpdesk will assist users with any queries or issues.

The PAN 2.0 system will improve the overall experience for taxpayers by making it easier to apply for PAN/TAN, update personal information, and validate PAN digitally. Additionally, the improved grievance redressal mechanism will address user concerns more effectively.

With an existing database of over 78 crore PANs and 73.28 lakh TANs, the project aims to make the process faster, more secure, and user-friendly, enhancing both the service delivery and protection of sensitive information. The consolidated, streamlined services will ensure greater transparency and efficiency, marking a significant advancement toward a seamless and inclusive tax system for all citizens.

This project is set to provide a significant boost to the government’s Digital India goals and is expected to make the taxpayer experience more efficient and less cumbersome while also bolstering data security across the country’s digital systems.  

