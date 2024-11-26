Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Diplomat

Russia has expelled British diplomat Edward Wilkes, accusing him of espionage, a claim denied by the UK. The incident further strains UK-Russia relations, already tense since the Ukraine war. Moscow plans a 'mirror' response to any UK escalations, while banning more UK officials from entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:47 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Diplomat
Diplomat

Russia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of British diplomat Edward Wilkes, accused of espionage, a charge London vehemently denies. The move further exacerbates the already strained relations between the two nations.

The Russian FSB said Wilkes provided false information on his entry to Russia. The FSB accuses the diplomat of engaging in intelligence activities threatening Russia's security.

The UK Foreign Office dismissed the allegations as unfounded. Russia warned of a 'mirror' response if tensions rise further and added 30 UK officials to a banned entry list, amidst broader geopolitical tensions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024