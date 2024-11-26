Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Diplomat

Russia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of British diplomat Edward Wilkes, accused of espionage, a charge London vehemently denies. The move further exacerbates the already strained relations between the two nations.

The Russian FSB said Wilkes provided false information on his entry to Russia. The FSB accuses the diplomat of engaging in intelligence activities threatening Russia's security.

The UK Foreign Office dismissed the allegations as unfounded. Russia warned of a 'mirror' response if tensions rise further and added 30 UK officials to a banned entry list, amidst broader geopolitical tensions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)