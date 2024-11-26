Left Menu

Crisis at the Border: Shelling in Sumy Heightens Tensions

Two civilians died in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, due to Russian shelling. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed ongoing rescue operations amid fears more people are trapped. The attack reportedly involved a multiple-launch rocket system. Ukraine's tensions with Russia escalate, with both sides intensifying military strategies.

Updated: 26-11-2024 22:50 IST
In a severe escalation of hostilities, Russian shelling resulted in the deaths of two civilians in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that a rescue operation was in progress as more individuals might still be trapped under rubble from the attack.

The strike, which Ukrainian officials initially reported as an airstrike, targeted valuable infrastructure, including a car servicing station, several residences, and an educational facility. However, Zelenskiy later clarified that Sumy had fallen victim to a multiple-launch rocket system attack, highlighting the necessity for Ukraine to enhance its defensive and offensive capabilities.

Simultaneously, Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of attacking Russian territory with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles twice in the last three days. Both nations are reportedly increasing military support, with Russia allegedly deploying North Korean troops and Ukraine relying on Western-supplied weaponry as the conflict reaches a crucial juncture.

