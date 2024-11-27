Left Menu

Teenagers Arrested in Delhi for Fatal Stabbing During Robbery Attempt

Delhi Police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, for the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man in Harsh Vihar. The victim, identified as Ajay, was attacked during a robbery attempt. Authorities quickly apprehended the suspects and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:02 IST
In a tragic incident in Harsh Vihar, northeast Delhi, police have arrested five individuals, including a juvenile, for allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old man, Ajay, during a robbery attempt. The incident occurred on Monday night, and authorities were able to apprehend the suspects shortly afterward.

The police received a PCR call reporting an unidentified man lying in a pool of blood. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ajay with multiple injuries; he was pronounced dead and his body was sent to GTB Hospital's mortuary.

The investigation swiftly led to the arrest of Harsh (19), Rajeev (19), Ritik (22), Shivam (19), and a 17-year-old juvenile. During interrogation, the accused confessed to attempting to rob Ajay to fund alcohol purchases, which culminated in a fatal confrontation when Ritik stabbed the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

