Teenagers Arrested in Delhi for Fatal Stabbing During Robbery Attempt
Delhi Police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, for the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man in Harsh Vihar. The victim, identified as Ajay, was attacked during a robbery attempt. Authorities quickly apprehended the suspects and recovered the weapon used in the crime.
In a tragic incident in Harsh Vihar, northeast Delhi, police have arrested five individuals, including a juvenile, for allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old man, Ajay, during a robbery attempt. The incident occurred on Monday night, and authorities were able to apprehend the suspects shortly afterward.
The police received a PCR call reporting an unidentified man lying in a pool of blood. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ajay with multiple injuries; he was pronounced dead and his body was sent to GTB Hospital's mortuary.
The investigation swiftly led to the arrest of Harsh (19), Rajeev (19), Ritik (22), Shivam (19), and a 17-year-old juvenile. During interrogation, the accused confessed to attempting to rob Ajay to fund alcohol purchases, which culminated in a fatal confrontation when Ritik stabbed the victim.
