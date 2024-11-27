Trio Nabbed in Istanbul for UAE Rabbi Murder
Three Uzbek citizens have been detained in Istanbul, accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the UAE. Turkish intelligence and police conducted a covert weekend operation to capture the suspects, who have been extradited to the UAE upon their government's request.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:37 IST
In a covert operation orchestrated over the weekend, Turkish intelligence and police apprehended three suspects in Istanbul, accused of the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates.
According to a Turkish security source, the suspects, identified as Uzbek nationals, were captured in a secretive operation.
The trio has been extradited to the UAE following an official request from the UAE government, furthering the investigation into the high-profile case.
