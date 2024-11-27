Trio Nabbed in Istanbul for UAE Rabbi Murder

In a covert operation orchestrated over the weekend, Turkish intelligence and police apprehended three suspects in Istanbul, accused of the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a Turkish security source, the suspects, identified as Uzbek nationals, were captured in a secretive operation.

The trio has been extradited to the UAE following an official request from the UAE government, furthering the investigation into the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)