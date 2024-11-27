Left Menu

Trio Nabbed in Istanbul for UAE Rabbi Murder

Three Uzbek citizens have been detained in Istanbul, accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the UAE. Turkish intelligence and police conducted a covert weekend operation to capture the suspects, who have been extradited to the UAE upon their government's request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a covert operation orchestrated over the weekend, Turkish intelligence and police apprehended three suspects in Istanbul, accused of the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a Turkish security source, the suspects, identified as Uzbek nationals, were captured in a secretive operation.

The trio has been extradited to the UAE following an official request from the UAE government, furthering the investigation into the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

